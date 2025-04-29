Some state lawmakers assist with President Trump's priorities being put into action in Michigan

Lawmakers reflect on the first 100 days, with Republicans and Democrats sharply divided on priorities.

Rep. Tim Kelly supports Trump-aligned goals like cutting spending and opposing sanctuary cities.

Sen. Sarah Anthony rejects the Trump agenda, focusing instead on a “people agenda” and bipartisan collaboration.

“Well, it’s been a whirlwind, that’s for sure,"

“I believe this first 100 days has been full of chaos,"

Lawmakers from different sides of the aisle, with different levels of support for President Donald Trump and his priorities.

“I think we are doing all sorts of things to improve life in general for Michiganders," GOP State Representative Tim Kelly said.

State Rep. Tim Kelly and the rest of the GOP-led state House have aligned with goals similar to those of the Trump administration—like lowering government spending, bringing oversight to state departments, and saving neighbors money.

“Here in Michigan, we are doing everything we can to pass a roads budget that doesn’t increase taxes. I think we’re doing everything we can to clean up sanctuary cities," Kelly said.

While those on the Democratic side of the aisle plan to ignore that agenda, which could be coming to the state:

“You know, I in some ways, ignore a Trump agenda. I bring forth a people agenda," Democratic State Senator Sarah Anthony said.

Democratic state Sen. Sarah Anthony says that while different parties may bring their own priorities, she’ll focus on the people who voted for her.

“Regardless of the changing political winds, that’s what I am going to continue to lean into—working together with whomever is motivated to stand up for people, not just one person who may occupy the White House," Anthony said.

