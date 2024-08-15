Some Michigan's Little Known Laws

Michigan has a few outdated laws still on the books in the state, although not enforced by local law enforcement.

Video shows neighbors getting their reactions to the laws in place and a local attorney discussing the possibility of enforcement in present day.

That sounds uh. I mean I'm speechless," Jimmy said.

Michigan has some old laws still on the books that aren’t enforced anymore. I dove into a few interesting ones and asked people in our neighborhoods their thoughts.

Laws are meant to protect and serve but there are some unusual laws that our neighbors might not know about so I looked into a few of them.

Like did you know if a someone broke into your home and they happened to get hurt by anything, even you, they could sue you for it.

"You're breaking into someone's house. That's a place where you live. You're already breaking the law like you're the jerk, you're the criminal, like if you get hurt that's on you. If you don't want to get hurt in someone's house, don't break into it," Jimmy said.

Did you that in the 1800s heartache could lead to criminal charges? If a husband or wife found their spouse cheating on them, they could just head down to the local department and file charges. And beside being served with divorce papers, they could serve 4 years in prison.

"Would you even consider something like that?"

"No. Probably back when it happened, I may have would've but I feel like I matured. I think forgiveness is big," Paxton said.

You might want to check your local ordinance to check

And for our mid-Michigan neighbors, you might way to check your local ordinances to see any laws you may need to abide by for example over in east Lansing spit on a street, sidewalk, or alleyway could lead to a fine.

But can any of these laws be enforced? Lauren Kissel, an attorney with Sinas Dramis Law Firm says not likely.

"Prosecutors have to make their case and bring charges and they certainly have much bigger things to enforce silly laws that haven't been enforced in years," Kissel said.

And while Kissel says they're silly they still can be used against you in the court of law.

"But if they exist then somebody would take advantage of them sometime they always do," Dan said.

"I think just spreading that information so people can know because I had no idea," Paxton said.

Because you just never know if you're breaking a law.

