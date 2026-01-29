Michigan snowplow drivers have been working extended shifts over the past two weeks as neighborhoods across the state received nearly a foot of snow.

MDOT operates overlapping shifts from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, with drivers frequently extending hours to ensure around-the-clock road coverage.

The department's $7.8 billion budget includes overtime contingencies for severe weather events, allowing crews to respond effectively to winter storms.



The Michigan Department of Transportation has implemented around-the-clock coverage to keep roads clear and safe for drivers, according to MDOT spokesman Aaron Jenkins.

Snowplow drivers work overtime to keep Michigan roads safe during winter storms

"If weather permits, they're applying salt or plowing the roads," Jenkins said.

The department operates on overlapping shifts to ensure continuous coverage during severe weather events.

"Our first shift works from 6 a.m. until 2:30 and then the second shift works from 9:30 to 6 a.m.," Jenkins said.

Salt is loaded by the ton as crews work extensive overtime hours to maintain road conditions. The demanding schedule often requires flexibility from drivers.

"It's common for our day shift to stay late or our late shift to come in early and that blends that in to make sure have around the clock coverage," Jenkins said.

During my visit to the MDOT department, I observed leadership calling drivers to extend their shifts as weather conditions required additional coverage.

The overtime work provides additional income for drivers, and MDOT has prepared for these scenarios in advance.

"We have contingencies in place in case overtime is needed—when there's weather like this, there is the chance for overtime," Jenkins said.

The overtime costs are built into MDOT's $7.8 billion transportation budget, ensuring the department can respond effectively to winter weather emergencies.

The extensive efforts are all focused on one mission: getting residents home safely during dangerous winter conditions.

"When you see that ice and snow, make sure you take it nice and slow," Jenkins said.

