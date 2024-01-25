SLOW GROWTH: Lawmakers discuss Michigan's population problem

For the last few years, Michigan's slow-growing population has been a big topic of conversation at the Capitol.

The Growing Michigan Together Council sent a report to legislature in December, with recommendations to increase the state's population.

Watch the video above to see lawmakers share their thoughts on how these issues should be solved.

(Transcript from full broadcast segment)

Beaches, forests, dunes, cities, and even waterfalls. It’s no lie that many of our neighbors take pride in living in our state. But over the last few years, Michigan’s slow-growing population has left experts worried.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from 2020 to 2022, Michigan's population decline of 4% ranked our state 46 out of 50.

Dr. Ron Fisher is a professor of economics at Michigan State University and has served as an economist for the bi-partisan, Growing Michigan Together Council.

Dr. Fisher says, “The data suggests more than 30% of the students who graduate with a four-year degree in Michigan are leaving the state."

He cited multiple reasons for these trends, including job opportunities, a lack of public transit in the state, and a desire from young people to find vibrant, metropolitan areas to live in. But without young talent, our state faces economic risks.

“So as we lose that economic base, that talent base, that makes our economy grow more slowly,” Dr. Fisher added.

The council sent a report to legislature in December, outlining ways to fix some of these issues. But Fisher told me the amount of money and areas of investment to fix these issues is up to the legislature.

“It’s a little bit of everything that we need to be doing, but its re-prioritizing what we invest in," said Senator Sarah Anthony (D).

She told me she thinks investing in citizens and community is important to grow Michigan’s population.

"Its making sure that were investing in our education system, both K-12 and secondary education," Anthony said. "It’s making sure we have a vibrant economy that’s diverse.”

Representative Graham Filler (R) says supporting small businesses and attracting big manufacturers is an important for the state’s population growth. He also believes some of these investments could come with risks.

“All of these recommendations cost massive amounts of money, and the unspoken truth is the only way you can have some of these recommendations is to raise taxes pretty high on middle class Michiganders," Graham said. "And that’s not the answer. If that's the message for our state's population, people will continue moving to low-tax burden, warm weather states.”

Growing Michigan’s population won’t be immediate. The goal of the Growing Michigan Together Council's recommendations are to make Michigan a top state for population growth by 2050.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook