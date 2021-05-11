Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow welcome $11 billion to Michigan State and Local Governments

MICHIGAN — U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced that Michigan state and local governments will receive nearly $11 billion in funding through the American Rescue Plan today.

“Michigan communities have been on the front lines of this pandemic, and it’s critical they stay afloat and are able to continue to provide essential emergency and public safety services,” said Senator Peters, Chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. “I have advocated for and was proud to secure this funding that will help fund crucial community services and support teachers, firefighters, law enforcement, and other essential workers across our state.”

“When the COVID-19 crisis hit and shut down so much in our daily lives, our firefighters, emergency medical teams, and other essential service providers kept working," Stabenow said. "Unfortunately, continuing those critical services came at a cost to many in our communities. That’s why Senator Peters and I worked so hard to get this support for our local communities’ vaccination efforts, other essential public services, and small businesses so our economy can fully reopen."

The American Rescue Plan includes $350 billion in direct aid to states and cities to assist local government that experienced tax revenue shortfalls because of the pandemic Stabenow and Peters report.