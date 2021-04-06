Senate Oversight Committee chair wants Benson to attend hearing

LANSING, Mich. — GOP members of the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee are asking Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to testify at a hearing in the coming weeks.

Instead of having Benson participate in the hearing, her office plans to send Director of Elections Jonathan Brater in her place, according to a letter from the committee.

However, Sen. Edward McBroom says it’s “imperative” that the state’s chief election officer, Benson, also be present at a hearing on elections.

“The invitation for you to speak before the committee was provided well in advance, with a commitment to openness and transparency,” McBroom said. “To be respectful of your time and ensure the hearing is productive, I even agreed to a pre-committee meeting to allow you the ability to prepare your answers in advance and to understand the objectives of the committee. Your decision to refuse our invitation, while recently testifying in front of the United States Congress on election procedures and policies, directly managed by Mr. Brater, is disappointing and perplexing.”

In her response, Benson says she's concerned the hearing "could further the lies about the election that continue to undermine Michigan voters’ faith in the outcome and are now the rationale to legislatively restrict their voting rights."

The hearing is scheduled for April 20 and is expected to address the November election and actions taken by Benson’s office.

Read McBroom’s full letter here.

Read Benson's full response here.