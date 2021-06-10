Senate: Extend lapsed licenses, plates; keep walk-in option

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate has voted to give drivers more time to renew an expired license and vehicle registration during the coronavirus pandemic and to pressure Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to restore people’s ability to visit branches without an appointment.

The bills won approval Thursday from all 19 Republicans in the majority and six Democrats.

They now go to the House.

The voting came days after Benson, a Democrat who opposes a return to the take-a-number system, announced that greeters are now stationed outside busier offices to help motorists book an appointment if they did not make one online or by phone.