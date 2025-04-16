Senate Democrats take $3.1 billion GOP road plan

Michigan faces a "road funding cliff" in 2026, as current road project funding is set to run out.

Republicans oppose new taxes for road funding, while Democrats, who control the state Senate, are skeptical of the GOP plan.

A $3.1 billion Republican-backed road funding plan would redirect all state gas tax revenue to roads (currently only 67% goes to roads).

Democrats worry this shift could hurt school and public service funding, questioning how education will be protected.

Republicans propose using general tax dollars to replenish school funding, fueling broader budget debates.

What's being called a cliff is coming closer into view in our neighborhood.

"We are staring down the barrel of a road funding cliff."

What that means is that in 2026, the funding to pay for road projects is running out.

There's nothing like the topics of roads and paying to fix them to bring a full room to the Capitol.

But Republican lawmaker Steve Frisbie says that new taxes to pay for roads are a non-starter.

"You're not going to find support from most of the people of Michigan," Frisbie said.

But to pass a plan, republicans have to be able to find support from democrats, who control the state senate.

"You've got to get the votes, and you're not sitting in a position where you're going to get those votes right now," Democratic Veronica Klinefelt said.

A state senate committee considered a 3.1 billion dollar road funding plan, which already passed the republican-controlled state house.

I asked State Representative Frisbie: What points do you hope to get across in this committee hearing, as senate democrats are hearing your plan?

"Well, we're hearing a lot of misrepresentation of what this is going to entail and cuts to other spending," Frisbie said.

Under the republican plan, all the money from the state gas tax would go to roads.

Right now, about 6 percent of money from the gas tax is spent on roads.

But if all of that gas tax money goes to pay for roads, Democrats are concerned about making up the difference in money for schools, programs and services.

"I guess I'm just wondering how we are going to protect education funding when all that we're seeing from some of these proposals is less money going back to our schools?"

But House republicans say they have a solution that uses general tax dollars to make the school aid fund whole.

It's all part of a conversation over how the state budget should look, when it comes to roads, schools, and public safety.

