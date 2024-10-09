Screening to Dyslexia: A preventive efforts from state legislators to increase reading scores

Another solution to Michigan's children low reading scores…a look into the changes coming to your local school districts to aid reading proficiency around our neighborhoods.

Two bills set to be signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer will prescreen youth for reading difficulties, helping them to get on a good track before it becomes too late.

"My greatest hope with this is that no kid has to fall significantly behind."

It's a topic we've been covering for months now, increasing reading proficiency from children in our neighborhoods. but experts say having a reading disorder like dyslexia may make learning to read even harder.

Something mom Nichole Martin knows well. Her daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia in the first grade. Martin says she's able to read better, thanks to getting help early in life.

"It is going to impact every aspect of his life"

According to the University of Michigan, 70-80% of students with reading difficulties have some form of dyslexia. Martin believes every family should have the opportunity to get screened--to make sure their child is not getting left behind.

"Reading allows somebody to reach their highest potential."

Marsha Chance with the Michigan Dyslexia Institute has been working with state legislators to find new ways of evaluating kids for potential reading disorders.

"They're not going to diagnose dyslexia. They are just going to look for difficulties in the reading that are characteristic of dyslexia."

The new screening tests created by the Michigan Department of Education would test kids in grades K-3.

These tests would be in addition to the M-STEPs.

"So if anything should be mandated getting our kids reading by grade three is key."

Districts will have three years to develop their assessments and tests be mandatory for all districts starting in the 2027-2028 school year.

