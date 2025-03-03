SAVE Act Debate: Should Proof of Citizenship Be Required for Voting?

The SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote, is causing debate across the U.S.

Kim Murphy-Kovalik from Voters Not Politicians argues the bill could disrupt Michigan’s election system.

The SAVE Act mandates presenting a passport or birth certificate for voter registration or updates.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the bill would undermine voter protections approved by Michigan voters in 2022.

Republican Representative Bryan Posthumus has a similar bill to require proof of citizenship to vote.

A debate impacting neighbors is coming from the U.S. Capitol. Here’s the question: Should neighbors be required to provide proof of citizenship in order to cast a ballot?

"The SAVE Act is a direct assault on Michigan citizens' access to the ballot, as well as people across the country," Kim Murphy-Kovalik said.

Kim Murphy-Kovalik, with the group Voters Not Politicians, says the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act could impact our neighbors' ability to vote.

"This would completely upend Michigan's administrative system and really just create a lot of chaos in our election system," Murphy-Kovalik said.

The SAVE Act would require citizens to bring a passport or birth certificate in person when registering to vote or when updating voter registration for federal elections.

"This would include when someone moves or changes their name," Murphy-Kovalik said.

Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the bill would undermine protections that Michiganders voted for in 2022.

"Now here in Michigan, voters can easily register to vote with a driver's license, state ID, military ID, and other documents that most of us carry around every day. But under this SAVE Act, none of those documents would be enough," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.

A similar proposal was introduced at the state level a few weeks ago. I spoke with Republican state Representative Bryan Posthumus when he introduced a Michigan constitutional amendment similar to the SAVE Act, requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

"I believe only American citizens should be voting in our elections," State Representative Bryan Posthumus said.

He mentioned a case from the presidential election in which the Washtenaw County prosecutor said a non-citizen was charged after allegedly illegally registering to vote and casting a ballot in Ann Arbor.

"We should make sure that never happens again," Posthumus said.

Benson previously said such cases are rare.

Posthumus says the changes would help secure our elections.

Murphy-Kovalik says the proposal would make it harder for even our neighbors to vote.

"Michiganders have made it clear that they support elections that are secure, modern, and accessible. That's why we voted to adopt our current electoral system — a system that works and that Michiganders want to keep working," Murphy-Kovalik said.

The bill must make its way through the House and Senate before heading to President Trump’s desk.

