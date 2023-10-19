Republicans call for Michigan to stand with Israel

Republicans held a press conference on the State Capitol steps Wednesday, asking government leadership to stand with Israel

House Resolution 146 condemns acts of violence by Hamas, calls for the release of all hostages held by Hamas, and supports Israel's right to self-defense

Speakers voiced disappointment in Democrat leaders, asking for support for the resolution

Transcript:

The House Republican Caucus held a press conference on the steps of the Capitol Wednesday, asking leadership to bring forward a resolution that affirms the state's support for Israel.

The resolution condemns acts of violence by Hamas, calls for the release of all hostages held by Hamas, and supports Israel's right to self-defense.

They said the House has a long history of approving resolutions relating to international affairs, and expressed disappointment towards Democrat leaders, claiming their refusal to support the resolution is a failure for Michigan.

"By remaining silent, it appears as if our state government is afraid and unwilling to condemn the largest killing of Jewish civilians since the holocaust," Rep. Bill Schuette (R-MI) said.

I reached out to multiple democrats for statements, but didn’t receive any word.

