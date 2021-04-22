Watch
Report: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel considers possible challenge to Whitmer

Susan Walsh/AP
Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, stands after speaking during the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 4:02 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 16:02:12-04

(WSYM) — A report by Politico says Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told GOP officials that she has considered stepping down to challenge Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.

The report says McDaniel made the remarks during a closed-door meeting Wednesday while giving a report on the 2020 election.

McDaniel, the granddaughter of Governor George Romney, has deep routes in Michigan politics and once highlighted her family connections, but stopped using the Romney name once she became head of the Republican Party.

McDaniel is also the niece of Utah Senator, and former Republican Presidential Nominee, Mitt Romney.

She has not issued any statement in response to the Politico report.

