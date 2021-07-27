Watch
NeighborhoodsState Capitol

Actions

Rep. Jewell Jones defends using campaign cash at strip club

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ, 2021
Jewell Jones
Jewell Jones
Posted at 4:21 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 16:35:33-04

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who spent campaign money at a strip club says it has "great lamb chops." Democratic state Rep. Jewell Jones reported spending $221 at the Pantheion Club in Dearborn.

Jones says he was there to discuss economic development. Jones tells The Detroit News in a text message that he has to meet people "where they're at some times," and he added that the suburban Detroit club has "great lamb chops." Jones also spent about $700 at a Las Vegas restaurant in March. It was described in records as a "dinner meeting with other legislators."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Elle Meyers

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter