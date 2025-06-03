Rep. DeSana to introduce articles of impeachment against Michigan Secretary of State Benson

LANSING, Mich. — GOP Rep. James DeSana announced that he plans to file articles of impeachment against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

DeSana says this is due to alleged unlawful election directives, failure to preserve critical election records, and conduct that has undermined public trust in our democratic process.

In response, Benson released a statement saying, "I believe in oversight and I believe in transparency. This isn’t it. This is Republican lawmakers abusing their authority to access sensitive election information that would allow them - or any conspiracy theorists they share it with - to tamper with election equipment, interfere with the chain of custody of ballots, or impersonate a clerk on Election Day...I remain committed to the security of our elections and to the people of Michigan. I work for them. I suggest the House Republicans start doing the same.

The resolutions need to be voted on by the majority in the House of Representatives.

