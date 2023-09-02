Rent is Too Damn High event to take place at Michigan State Capital on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — Happening on Tuesday more than 500 people are expected to rally at the capital for renters rights and investments in social housing.

The Rent is Too Damn Coalition will be joined by supporters, landlords, renters and organizations that are local and statewide.

They are expected to present four key demands to Michigan's legislative bodies.

Including allocating $4 billion for social housing in an upcoming state budget.

The event will kick off at noon with opening speakers on the capital states and then move into the capital building to demonstrate.

Tuesday is also the first scheduled day of the fall legislative session.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook