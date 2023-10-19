Renewable energy battle: controversial energy bills make it to the house floor

LANSING, Mich. — The Clean Energy and Jobs Act is a package of bills that would streamline renewable energy projects is moving forward. Wednesday the Energy, Communications, and Technology committee members approved the bills. During the hearing several people close to the issue spoke in opposition of the bills.

Norman Stephens is a resident of Elmer Township, and against the expansion of renewable energy projects, with out local control. He became an advocate on the issue in 2017 after the township he lives in was sued by NextEra energy, over local wind ordinances. The case took over a year to settle and NextEra lost in federal court.

"When they sued us I realized that, I think I would like to help people across the state not go through what we had to go through there," said Stephens.

Many Michiganders that oppose the bills believe, if the Clean Energy and Jobs Act becomes law, rural Michigan will lose its agricultural way of life.

"Rural Michigan has made it loud and clear that they do not want these in their community," said Stephens.

Others are in support of renewable energy, but wish to see legislation put a limit on how much land can be used for solar and wind project. Debra Hopkinson, of White River Township spoke to the committee about how a solar developer to use 50% of their agricultural zone for solar panels.

"Our township is a glarring example of irresponsible siting of renewables, the state needs 2% of the [agricultural] land in the state we learned last week in the hearing. Our ordinance offered 12.5% of our [agricultural] land. We want to integrate solar into our communities, but we just can't let it completely dominate us," said Hopkinson.

I reached out to the Energy, Communication and Technology chair woman Helena Scott about the committee moving the bills forward and she told us:

"Passing the Clean Energy and Jobs Act bills out of committee today is a big part of just what the future of clean energy in Michigan needs. The Clean Energy and Jobs Act is a path forward to helping the environment and for improving the health and wellbeing of all Michiganders," said Scott.

The committee voted to pass the bills with members 9 in favor, 7 opposed, and one who passed.

"I'm not surprised by at the results of the vote here," said Stephens.

The package of bills will now make their way to the house floor.

