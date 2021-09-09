Redistricting commission sued over deadline for new maps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan commission drawing new maps for seats in Congress and the Legislature is being sued over its plan to skip a Nov. 1 deadline to create the districts.

The lawsuit by a Detroit-area activist means the Michigan Supreme Court could ultimately get involved.

The court earlier this year turned down the commission’s request for new deadlines and legal protection from possible lawsuits.

The commission hopes to have maps ready for a final vote by Dec. 30, citing a delay in detailed census data.

Critics, however, say a Nov. 1 deadline in the constitution can't be ignored and data have been available.