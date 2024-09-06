Reconnecting our neighbors with post-secondary education with increased outreach

A $10,000 grant is heading to a few of our local organizations to help more of our neighbors get post-secondary education with Michigan Reconnect.

"That excites me because then I get to be like a coach to a player."

The game that Jonathan Rosewood is coaching is life, his playbook… education.

"I love seeing people thrive. I always tell people if you go back now, then you'll make more money than me," Rosewood said.

Working at Capital Area College Access Network, or CAPCAN, gave Rosewood the opportunity to build up our non-traditional student neighbors who are interested in getting a post-secondary education -- whether it be college, university, career technical, or skilled trades.

"I meet with them on different one-on-one sessions, talk with them about their goals, talk about what they want to do," Rosewood said.

To help them be a part of the limited-time expansion of Michigan Reconnect, a program giving neighbors ages 21-24 a chance to get an associate degree or skills certificate at a community college, tuition free.

"To feel as though they are supported throughout this journey because we know college and career is not easy," Rosewood said.

But executive director Michele Strasz says having more education may just become a necessity.

"According to some national research, nearly 80% of jobs by 2030 are going to require some type of post-secondary degree or credential," Strasz said.

So in order for more of our neighbors to engage with Michigan Reconnect, the state awarded $140,000 to 10 organizations, including CAPCAN to increase outreach.

"We'll be able to support young adults aged 21 to 25 this summer and fall to help them look at their opportunities, to file the FASFA, and to enroll in post-secondary education," Strasz said.

Rosewood and CAPCAN know that it could be the start of something new.

"Be that trailblazer for your family and yourself, just remember it's about you," Rosewood said.

Other neighborhood organizations that received the reconnect expansion outreach grant are the Capital Area Literacy Coalition, the Women's Center of Greater Lansing, and Ourspace 517.

