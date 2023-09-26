Rally for 100% clean energy at the Capitol

Michigan's Clean Energy Future Now rally brought hundreds to the State Capitol lawn on Tuesday

The event featured free food, live music, and support from environmental based activist organizations

Buses arrived from multiple universities across the state, bringing young activists to speak to lawmakers

The State Capitol lawn was filled with people Tuesday, and Mother Nature was the focus.

Michigan's Clean Energy Future Now rally brought people from all across Michigan to urge lawmakers to pass 100% clean energy legislation. People lined up to meet with specific lawmakers and discuss their hopes for a sustainable future through policy.

Later in the day, a press conference was held on the steps, where multiple speakers and representatives described specific goals for clean energy in the state.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook