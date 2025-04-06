Protesters call to "Remove! Reverse! Reclaim!" against Trump administration

A protest at the Michigan Capitol on Saturday drew hundreds of people, with attendees voicing concerns about the Trump administration's impact on the country.

Protesters expressed concerns about issues like democracy and federal policies, while Michigan GOP Chairman Jim Runestad emphasized the positive economic impact of returning jobs to the U.S. and Michigan.

Both sides of the debate made their voices heard, reflecting the divided perspectives on the Trump administration's policies.

A busy downtown Lansing. A sight you typically see during the weekdays.

"No fascist USA," an attendee said.

But it was a protest at the Capitol, bringing hundreds of neighbors out on Saturday.

"This is what democracy looks like," an attendee said.

A part of several protests against the Trump administration held nationwide.

"The Constitution is eroding," an attendee said.

I asked several neighbors this question: How has the Trump administration impacted you?

“I’m just concerned—deeply concerned—about where our country is right now and what’s going on in this country.”

Others mentioned DEI, Ukraine, and federal funding.

But on the other side, I talked with Michigan GOP Chairman Jim Runestad. He spoke about undocumented immigrants and paychecks.

"When you start returning these people back to their countries, what you have is actual working-class incomes going up," Michigan GOP Chairman Jim Runestad said.

I also asked him the same question I asked protesters: How will the Trump administration impact you and our neighbors?

He says bringing jobs back to America, with the help of tariffs.

"You're going to be bringing them back to the United States, you're going to bring them back to Michigan, and that's already happening. So, it's going to be a real net positive," Runestad said.

Neighbors on both sides are making their voices heard.

