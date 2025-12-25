Property tax relief proposal could exempt some Michigan families from school funding

A new proposal in the Michigan Legislature could provide significant property tax relief for families without children in K-12 public schools, but educators warn the plan could harm students who remain in the system.

Republican state Representative Steve Carra's bill would exempt families without dependents in K-12 from the portion of their property taxes that funds government education. The proposal would start with a 40% reduction in 2027, then phase down by 15% each year until that portion is completely eliminated by 2031.

The cuts would apply to state education taxes, local school millages and sinking funds. For a home in the Lansing School District valued at $200,000, that could mean savings of about $7,000.

"Any family who doesn't have a dependent in K-12 would be exempt from their portion of property taxes that goes to K-12 government education," Carra said.

Israel Wayne, a homeschool parent in Michigan, supports the proposal. He said despite funding already going to public schools, student outcomes aren't improving. Michigan currently ranks 44th in the nation for reading, according to the 2025 Kids Count report.

"I think it's been a conversation for a long time," Wayne said. "So it gives us an opportunity to receive tax relief."

However, educators and public school advocates warn the plan could come at a significant cost for students who remain in schools. About 16% of school aid funding comes from school-based property taxes.

"In my opinion, it is an attempt to further erode the agreement that we all had in society that education, public education, is a collective good," said Rachelle Crow-Hercher, an educator who has children in public schools.

Crow-Hercher acknowledges there are problems in the education system but said funding cuts aren't the solution.

"The most egregious failures we have are because of a lack of funding and this would only compound that issue," Crow-Hercher said.

For Carra, the proposal is about easing financial pressure on property owners during challenging economic times.

"And with the difficult times we have in the economy, this is much needed relief," Carra said.

The bills must go through committee before heading to each chamber for a vote.

