Promoting Health and Wellness at the State Capitol

Organizations from all over Mid-Michigan joined together at the state capitol lawn to promote health and wellness to people in our neighborhoods.

The free event gave health screenings, immunizations, exercise techniques, opioid awareness and harm reduction services.

On Thursday, The City of Lansing Human Relations and Community Services helps to promote health and wellness in our neighborhoods.

The city is bringing together organizations from all over our neighborhoods to the state capitol lawn for the Lansing Health and Wellness Fair.

On the lawn included Ingham county health departments screening for lead levels and home safety.

And on the front street, non-profits like Mid-Michigan Recovery services brought opioid awareness and harm reduction options.

The free event also included healthy food options, mental health services and even a bouncy house for the kids.

Theresa Broom attended the event and was thankful that it was in the middle of the city for everyone to come and visit.

"It's actually pretty amazing to see all the resources that Lansing has to offer them being in one place for people to actually have a chance to experience them and gather that information," Broom said.

Over 20 vendors attended the event.

