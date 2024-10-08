Prioritizing Student-Athlete Mental Health in Michigan

State legislators declared October 5th-12th student-athlete mental health week.

Over half a million high schools and college students participate in athletics in the state of Michigan.

Video shows the programs that coaches, doctors, and athletics directors have to try to spot mental health warning signs in student athletes before something horrible happens.

"You know people who have had kids experience something unfortunate and preventing even one of those is well worth it."

Geoff Kimmerly works for the Michigan High School Athletic Association, the MHSAA.

This week the state is spotlighting mental health among student-athletes.

"A lot of pressure is in there."

And he means not just athletically….

"but academically, socially, everything else."

Kimmerly says it's a growing issue and the MHSAA is trying to help.

But how big is the problem? Sports physicians say its becoming one of the top issues they're facing.

"We're seeing more patients now for mental health as opposed to knees, elbows."

So the MHSAA is working to find solutions.

"Helping these coaches help their athletes to listen to their classmates,"

Adding mental health screening to physicals…

"For parents to see the signs in their children."

So that student-athletes know they're being looked after."

"It's about teaching people how to pay special attention."

If you or anyone you know is struggling, you can dial 9-8-8 for resources.

