Preventing Dog Attacks: Victims advocate for Michigan lawmakers to pass preventative measures

Tuesday, victims of dog attacks shared their stories with the public outside the State Capitol.

Responsible Citizens for Public Safety want to create a database alerting neighbors of dangerous animals living around them.

Video shows advocates speaking on their experiences with dog attacks and changes they are looking to set forth.

It's an issue that many of our neighborhoods may have dealt with before. Tuesday, victims of aggressive dog attacks met at the Capitol to bring awareness and urge lawmakers to make a change.

Listen to Responsible Citizens for Public Safety ring a bell in honor of those who lost their lives to a dangerous dog attack.

Advocates ring bell in honor of those who lost their lives to a dog attack

"Benjamin Cobb, age 4, Emma Hernandez, age 9, Sharon Daniels, age 77.

Those are a few of many names that have been victims of a dog attack. It extends to people young and old, and animals too.

Leticia Spagnuolo lost her dog Pearl to an attack exactly two years ago. She says it wasn't just the attack that affected her, it was the lack of results.

"Until afterwards when the dog was not going to be confiscated and it actually went home to its owner that lived next to a school bus stop," Spagnuolo said.

And that is why she is pushing for more legislation.

Tuesday, advocates for change met at the capitol steps to raise awareness of the harm of dangerous animals.

They want legislators to mandate shelters to report a dog's bite history before adoption and put stronger enforcement of the Dangerous Animal Act.

They also called for the creation of a database that would alert neighbors that a dog deemed dangerous by the courts lives nearby.

"Something needs to be done and I am calling on all legislators to make changes, to make laws work for the victims so there aren't any more victims," Spagnuolo said.

Retired animal control officer Ann Marie Rodgers says that she's been called to several severe dog attacks and has seen the life-altering consequences.

"I'm in support groups with dog attack victims. I know their stories and the depth of their griefs and the extent of their PTSD," Rodgers said.

She is now one of several now is joining the call for change.

"Victims deserve justice. Public safety must be protected."

The proposed legislation is not aimed at specific animals and requires a legislator's support.

