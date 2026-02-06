President Donald Trump is suggesting the federal government should take control of elections from states if they cannot "run an election" properly, raising constitutional questions about the traditional state-led election system.

"I want to see elections be honest and if a state can't run an election, I think the people behind me should do something about it," President Trump said, arguing his rationale is to ensure votes are counted properly.

President Trump proposes federal control of state elections amid vote counting concerns

"If they can't count the votes legally and honestly, somebody should take over," Trump said.

The remarks have drawn concern from voter rights organizations who argue such a move would violate constitutional principles.

"That's not their job. That is the job of the states," said Melinda Billingsley with Voters not Politicians.

The U.S. Constitution grants states the authority to set when and where elections happen, along with details like voter registration, counting votes and publishing results. Billingsley says local elections should remain under local control.

"Right now here in Michigan, our elections are run by our local clerks, our county clerks, and our Secretary of State, and that's where that power needs to stay in the hands of Michiganders," Billingsley said.

Current Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who is running for Governor, called the president's proposal partisan.

"Well, it underscores that protecting democracy, the integrity of our elections and the constitution itself is not and should not be a partisan issue," Benson said.

A review of Michigan's voter file in the 2024 general elections showed that 15 non-citizens cast ballots.

Republican Congressman Tom Barrett says the president is voicing frustration over election problems. Barrett believes proof of citizenship and voter ID checks when voting can help make elections secure.

"I think they are very reasonable reforms and there are things we are trying to take on Washington D.C but ultimately elections are conducted by state and local government and that will continue to be the case," Barrett said.

If the president's proposal continues, it would need approval from Congress.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

