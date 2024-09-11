Preregistration week in Michigan looks to youth

September 9 through September 13 is pre-registration week in the state of Michigan.

Enacted this year, House bills 4983 through 4986 would allow 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote automatically at the secretary of state's office. Youth who are preregistered will be able to vote by absentee ballot or early voting site as long as they are 18 by election day.



It's about getting teens 16 and up pre-registered to vote ahead of their 18th birthday.

Anyone who preregistered will be able to vote by absentee ballot or early voting site as long as they are 18 by election day.

In 2022, Michigan led the nation in younger voter turnout in the ages 18-29 with 37.6%

The Michigan Center for Civic Education works alongside the Secretary of State to increase voter participation in our neighborhoods.

"They feel that they are a part of their civic communities, like they belong and have the skills to practice what it is like to vote," Executive Director Ellen Zwarensteyn said.

They also use their partnership with the Department of Education and our school systems to inform first-time voters of their rights with their initiative MiVoice MiVote.

