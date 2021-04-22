Police report says State Rep. Jewell Jones told troopers he'd call Gov. Whitmer during arrest

(WSYM) — Official reports from troopers who arrested State Rep. Jewell Jones state he fought with officers and tried to threaten them by saying he would call Gov. Whitmer.

RELATED: State Rep. Jewell Jones facing charges for drunk driving, resisting police

Jones was arrested earlier this month after his car was found in a ditch along I-96 in Livingston County.

Our sister station 7 Action News has obtained the reports and witness statements about the arrest from Michigan State Police.

Witnesses told police they saw a Chevy Tahoe driving erratically on I-96, with at least one report saying the car was going the wrong way.

Another witness told police that as they drove alongside the Tahoe, the man and woman inside look liked they were asleep. That witness told police they honked at the Tahoe, which then put its flashers on and slowed down, before stopping on the side of the freeway.

That witness then stopped and called 911. While they were waiting at the scene, the witness told police, the Tahoe then rolled into the ditch.

Troopers arrived on the scene after EMS was treating a woman who was in the car with Jones. According to the troopers, the woman told them Jones was driving to her home. However, she told troopers she did not know how they got into Livingston County and that she did not know they were going the wrong way.

The troopers say Jewell would not follow commands to given them his license and registration when asked and that he tried to get into the ambulance despite being told not to. They also say he showed some type of badge when asked to produce identification. Jones is reportedly an auxiliary police officer.

The troopers also say that Jones "tensed" when his arm was grabbed to restrain him and began to fight with officers. They report they needed to take him to the ground and were able to get a handcuff on his right wrist. However, the troopers say Jones kept his left hand away from attempts to cuff it.

It was during the struggle with troopers when Jones reportedly said, "if you strike me it’s going to be bad for you, if you hit me it’s going to be very bad for you. I’ll call Governor Whitmer right now."

The troopers yelled at Jones to stop resisting and twice used a taser to no effect to get him to comply. The troopers say they were only able to cuff his left hand after a Fowlerville police officer arrived to assist and Jones was pepper-sprayed in the face.

Jones was taken to jail after refusing medical attention for the pepper spray. He was given a blood screening for a blood alcohol level. A gun was found in the center council of his Tahoe.

Jones has been charged with the following:

Four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer

Operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

Possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol

Reckless driving

Jones faces a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison for the Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer charges, 180 days in jail for the Operating with a High Blood Alcohol Content, 93 days in jail for Operating While Intoxicated, 93 days in jail for Possession of a Weapon under the Influence of Alcohol and 93 days for Reckless Driving.