Pilot program allows some three-year-olds in Michigan to attend preschool for free

Three-year-olds in parts of Michigan are getting a head start on their education — and their families are getting some financial relief — thanks to a new pilot preschool program.

Michigan's Strong Beginnings pilot program currently offers free preschool to three-year-olds across 34 preschools in 15 ISD/RESAs statewide.

The program can save families hundreds of dollars in childcare costs.

Families in the Eaton RESA area can apply at eatonpreschool.org, though Ingham ISD slots were filled as of December 2025.

The Strong Beginnings program is an expansion of Michigan's existing free pre-K offering for four-year-olds, extending that opportunity to three-year-olds at no cost to families.

"Strong Beginnings program is an expansion opportunity so that three-year-olds can go to preschool for free as well,"Early Childhood Supervisors Jennifer McCaffrey with Eaton RESA said.

McCaffrey said the program is especially meaningful in communities she describes as childcare deserts, where openings can be hard to find and costs can add up.

"Two years of preschool is really beneficial for kids," McCaffrey said.

The pilot is now operating in 34 preschools across 15 ISD/RESAs in Michigan, including Eaton RESA and Ingham ISD. It is modeled after the Great Start Readiness Program but designed specifically for three-year-olds.

"They are learning alphabet knowledge skills, and social skills," McCaffrey said.

For families enrolled in the Maple Valley School District, the impact is already being felt. Lindsey Westendorp, a mother whose children are part of the pilot program, said the results go beyond the classroom.

"This program has really helped them grow in their confidence and language skills," Westendorp said.

For Westendorp, the program is also saving her family hundreds of dollars on childcare costs.

"It's been really nice for our family but I know it's going to be really nice for other families to have a free option in our little town," Westendorp said.

Families interested in the Strong Beginnings program in the Eaton RESA service area should note that two spots are available for the fall. Those interested can fill out an application at eatonresa.org. Families in the Ingham ISD service area should reach out directly, as slots for the Strong Beginnings program are currently filled.

All RESAs and ISDs in Michigan offer the Great Start Readiness Program — commonly known as pre-K for all — for children who turn 4 by December 1. The program is tuition-free. According to the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential, all families have access to free pre-K through the Great Start Readiness Program for the 2025-2026 school year. Enrollment priority is given to families at or below 400% of the federal poverty limit, or about $128,000 for a family of four.

The same qualification applies for the Strong Beginnings program.

