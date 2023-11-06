Peter Meijer announces run for U.S. Senate

Transcript:

Former Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer announced that he's running for U.S. Senate.

Meijer represented the 3rd Congressional District for a single term, but lost to John Gibbs, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the 2022 GOP Primary.

Meijer was one of 10 Republicans that voted to impeach Donald Trump following the January 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol. Now, he's battling for Debbie Stabenow's open seat in 2024.

Meijer, an Iraq War veteran says, "We considered every aspect of the campaign, and are confident we have the best chance of taking back this seat for the Republicans and fighting hard for a conservative future."

In a statement from the Michigan Democratic Party, they claim Meijer an unfit candidate, stating, "Meijer has a long record of leaving Michigan families behind, from his support of the 2017 tax giveaway to the wealthy and large corporations – including his own family – to his record of supporting dangerous abortion bans with no exceptions for rape or incest."

He joins an already stacked race against eight other GOP candidates, including former Congressman Mike Rogers, and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Primary elections are slated for August 6, 2024.

