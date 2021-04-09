Part of expungement reform package to take effect April 11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A significant portion of a sweeping expungement reform package is scheduled to take effect April 11, according to Rep. David LaGrand with the Michigan House of Representatives.

The bipartisan-backed Clean Slate package is said to expunge as many as three non-violent felony convictions as well as all qualified misdemeanors.

The legislation was passed last year and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

We’re told as many as one million state residents may qualify under the Clean Slate package.

“Far too often, we ignore the impact a past conviction can have on someone’s life after they’ve proven they are law-abiding citizens," says Representative LaGrand. “I first proposed this package over two years ago and am extraordinarily pleased that it will have a profound and positive effect on countless Michiganders.”

LaGrand adds, “I am looking forward to continuing the work to make our system more just and equitable.”

State lawmakers say the package will also count multiple convictions tied to the same incident as one (under certain circumstances), qualify most traffic offenses for expungement (except DWIs or ones that result in injury or death), and provide an expungement process for marijuana convictions if the nature of the conviction is legal under current marijuana laws.

We’re told the second part will go into effect in October 2022, which is said to establish an automatic expungement procedure for some non-violent acts.

