Paid Surrogacy now legal in the state of Michigan

Stephanie Jones faced secondary infertility and explored surrogacy after a traumatic experience trying to have a second child.

While recovering in a hospital, Jones learned that contractual and compensated surrogacy was banned in Michigan, which led her to advocate for change.

Jones founded the Michigan Fertility Alliance, working with other advocates to legalize paid surrogacy in the state.

A new law passed in Michigan outlines rights for paid surrogacy and fertility treatments like IVF, also providing parental rights immediately after birth.

Genevieve Marnon of Right to Life Michigan expressed concerns about the potential exploitation of vulnerable women in surrogacy arrangements, as the safety of the children.

Stephanie Jones, like many, wanted to grow her family, but in 2019, the dream changed.

"Never did I think I was going to have a completely uneventful first pregnancy when we had our son and then have this traumatic experience trying to have our second child," Jones said.

Jones was battling secondary infertility.

"While in a hospital recovery bed, I started to Google surrogacy," Jones said.

It was in that bed that she discovered contractual and compensated surrogacy was banned in the state of Michigan.

"It took me to a really dark place," Jones said.

A dark place that led her to a new passion.

"Really, that's where the Michigan Fertility Alliance was born," Jones said.

Her organization, along with other advocates, petitioned for change. On Wednesday, a nine-bill package took effect, legalizing paid surrogacy.

"The idea that they no longer have to overcome these impossible hurdles," Jones said.

The law will outline the rights under paid surrogacy and for families who need fertility treatments like IVF.

It will also provide parental rights to the child right after birth, compared to the longer adoption process needed before the law took effect.

"But to go through that adoption process, we are making sure these children are going to where they need to go and that the homes have been vetted," Marnon said.

How much a surrogate is paid will depend on a contract signed with the parents. Genevieve Marnon, legislative director with Right to Life Michigan, says this could open the door to harm for women.

"There is always a disparity between the purchasing family's income level and the surrogate, and we are very concerned that vulnerable women will be exploited to become surrogates," Marnon said.

Jones has her dream—her four-year-old daughter—and she hopes others get the chance, too.

"They no longer have to worry in the state of Michigan when it comes to if they need surrogacy to grow their family or if they need assisted reproduction and fertility treatments to have their family," Jones said.

