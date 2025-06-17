Organ donation advocates push for expanded education in Michigan schools and healthcare settings

LANSING, Mich. — LANSING, Mich. — Advocates for organ donation gathered at the State Capitol to raise awareness and support two bills that would expand education about organ donation in Michigan.



Gift of Life Michigan is supporting legislation to introduce organ donation education in high schools.

The proposed bills would also encourage doctors' offices and urgent care centers to provide materials to patients.

The organization has helped 9,000 Michigan patients receive organ donations.

I met Erika Thomas at the State Capitol, where neighbors worked to bring awareness to organ donation. Thomas told me her father died while waiting for an organ donation.

"I do everything in my dad's honor; I do it for him," Thomas said.

The event brought together many people who have been touched by organ donation in some way.

"Seeing all these people, I mean it makes me so happy that there's a whole community that is a part of Oregon donation and all these people wanting more lives to be saved through this amazing organization and organ donation family, it's like family," Thomas said.

Kenneth Anderson waited two years to receive an organ donation.

"So, when you get that call, it's life changing, it's life changing because you go from one state of being limited in so many areas to another state of being able to do more," Anderson said.

Derrick Mitchell Derrick Mitchell speaking with Kenneth Anderson

When asked what he would say to people considering becoming organ donors, Anderson was clear about the impact.

"Just get informed, ask questions and know that you're going to impact many lives, and I'm testament to that. By being here today, many people who are here today have been able to tell the same story," Anderson said.

The event was put on by Gift of Life Michigan, a nonprofit organization supporting donors and hospitals across our state. The group is supporting two bills surrounding organ donation. One bill would introduce organ donation education into high schools, and the second would encourage doctors' offices and urgent care centers to provide materials to their patients.

Dorrie Dils, President and CEO of Gift of Life Michigan, explained the purpose of the event.

"Bringing awareness and primarily helping us bring awareness about the two education bills that we're trying to get passed through the Michigan Legislature," Dils said.

Informing the next generation about organ donation is another side to the proposed legislation, and Thomas says teaching younger people is the next step to try to save more lives.

"I know how important it is for kids to know, especially kids who are getting their physical ID's and making sure they can check off yes on their ID when they get it," Thomas said.

The Gift of Life organization has helped 9,000 patients in Michigan receive an organ donation. For more information, visit FOX47NEWS.com. and https://giftoflifemichigan.org/

