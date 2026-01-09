Okemos woman makes final plea as US House votes to extend ACA subsidies

Diane Holland has relied on the Affordable Care Act since 2017, calling it "a lifesaver" for managing her multiple sclerosis. But this year brought an unwelcome surprise when her monthly premium jumped from $120 to over $250 after enhanced subsidies expired.

Okemos resident Diane Holland's ACA premium doubled from $120 to over $250 per month after enhanced subsidies expired December 31, forcing difficult choices on her fixed income.

Holland and other residents made final pleas to Congressman Tom Barrett to support extending the subsidies, but he voted against the House bill that passed with bipartisan support.

The House voted Thursday to extend ACA subsidies for three years with 17 Republicans joining Democrats, and the bill now heads to the Senate for approval.



"I always get the same policy I've gotten for the last five years," Holland said. But the loss of premium tax credits has forced her to make difficult choices on a fixed income.

Holland joined Lansing area residents Thursday in making final pleas to Congressman Tom Barrett, urging him to support extending the ACA enhanced subsidies that helped lower monthly costs for families earning above certain income thresholds, such as $128,000 for a family of four.

"You have to stipend for whatever your deductible or your out of pocket is and mine's high because that's the only way I could afford the monthly—is to readjust that," Holland said.

The enhanced subsidies were created during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and expired December 31. Their loss has left many residents struggling with higher premiums and fewer plan options.

"My original plan was no longer offered in the ACA marketplace so the struggle already to find a program, a plan that's going to fit and be affordable is really concerning," one neighbor said.

On Thursday, the House voted to extend the expired Affordable Care Act subsidies for three years. Seventeen Republicans joined Democrats in support of the extension, but Barrett did not vote in favor of the bill.

Before the vote, Barrett posted on social media platform X saying, "Health care is too expensive for all of us, but extending broken Obamacare subsidies without reforming them is not the answer. These blank checks to big insurance companies do nothing to actually put patients first, prevent premium hikes, or eliminate the rampant fraud and abuse in the system."

As the fate of the subsidies remains uncertain, several local resources can help residents manage health care costs. University of Michigan Health-Sparrow's financial assistance program covers medically necessary services regardless of insurance status. Ingham Community Health Centers offer sliding fee discounts based on income.

One neighbor suggested finding "a doctor that will take a monthly payment from you."

For Holland, speaking up extends beyond her own situation.

"It seems like nobody is standing up for the American people…so yeah I can speak up," Holland said.

The bill now heads to the Senate for approval.

