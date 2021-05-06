WATCH: Officials to unveil Michigan Prescription Drug Affordability Board

LANSING — Officials plan to unveil legislation to help combat the price of prescription drugs at a press conference Thursday.

Senator Winnie Brinks (D – Grand Rapids) will be joined by officials from AARP Wayne State University School of Medicine and others will announce legislation to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board in Michigan at 1:15 p.m.

press conference

discussion about the cost of insulin

a family who moved out of state over the cost of insulin and break down a bill looking to make insulin more affordable in Michigan


