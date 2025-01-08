New Michigan legislature begins its first day with a split government

The Michigan state legislature is heading back to session January 8th.

The state House now has Republican control while the Senate and Governor's seat remain democratic.

This is the first time all of the Representatives are expected to be on the House floor since all of the GOP and one democratic representative left the floor in December.

Michigan GOP takes control of the State House of Representatives while Democrats hold onto the Senate.

The first house bills of the new term will be introduced, officially marking the beginning of the 2025 legislative session.

