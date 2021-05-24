New legislation will allow expanded array of canned cocktails to be sold in Michigan

(WSYM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a legislation package that will make it easier for distillers and retailers to distribute and sell mixed drinks in Michigan.

"This is a great example of bipartisan legislation that will create jobs and help our small businesses grow, and shows what we can do when we work together," Whitmer said in a press release. “Distillers are a growing industry in Michigan, and these bill make it easier for distillers to distribute their products. These bills will make canned mixed spirits more affordable and accessible, creating jobs and helping Michigan small businesses.”

“Ready-to-drink cocktails have experienced massive growth in the marketplace over the last few years and this legislation is a critical piece in ensuring that these products are able to compete on a level playing field,” Sen. Curt VanderWall, who sponsored one of the bills, said. “These bills help our local distillers by removing tax barriers and giving them the ability to get their products in front of consumers easily and quickly.”

Senate Bills 141-144 will allow for an expanded array of canned cocktails to be sold in Michigan. Previously, they were capped at 10% alcohol-by-volume. These bills will allow for private wholesalers to distribute canned cocktails up to 13.5% alcohol-by-volume.