New law aims to protect Michigan healthcare workers from threats on the job

Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation to protect healthcare workers from threats on the job

The signing was held at Sparrow Hospital, where multiple speakers expressed support for the bills

Lawmakers say the legislation is intended to incentivise more people to enter the healthcare industry

(Transcript from full broadcast segment)

New legislation signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer may keep healthcare workers safer on the job in Michigan.

The legislation doubles fines for those who assault healthcare workers and medical staff, with or without a weapon, on the job. The new law also requires hospitals and healthcare facilities to post a visible sign that brings awareness to these enhanced fines.

During a press conference Wednesday, Governor Whitmer celebrated the work health care workers do, and discussed the importance of keeping hospital staff protected, saying bullying and violence rates against them have risen in the U.S.

Other speakers, including medical staff at Sparrow Hospital, spoke about their experiences dealing with threats in the workplace, stating that violence against health care workers and hospital staff is commonly ignored and normalized.

Lawmakers also say the legislation is aimed at incentivising more people to work in the healthcare industry.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook