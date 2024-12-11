New kindergarten registration requirement could take effect in 2025

LANSING, Mich. — In the Senate Education Committee meeting Tuesday, members approved the kindergarten education requirement bill.

If it becomes a law, it would take effect in 2025 and require all 5-year-olds in Michigan to enroll in kindergarten.

The bill was introduced by Democratic Senator Dayna Polehanki.

"I think that it's important that our kids don't miss some sort of kindergarten educational experience", said Polehanki.

She also says the bill would be a safety mechanism for tracking children in our neighborhoods, but not everyone agrees.

Israel Wayne from the Michigan Christian Homeschool Network explained the possible drawbacks for families.

"Even for those who have chosen homeschooling or private schooling, and they're paying for their own children's education out of their own pocket, they will still have to pay for this", said Wayne.

He says he thinks the push for change is unneccessary, but Senator Polehanki hopes for movement in the final weeks before the new legislature.

"Kindergarten is fundamental, and it's incredibly important, and I think every kid should have some sort of kindergarten experience", said Polehanki.

The bill will now move to the House Education Committee.

In Lansing, I'm Ava Moschet. Fox 47 News.

