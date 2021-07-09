Watch
New geocaches released to celebrate Michigan DNR's centennial

Posted at 10:57 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 22:57:46-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan DNR is releasing a new set of geocaches statewide.

The group is partnering with the Michigan Geocaching Organization and Jay's Sporting Goods for the project.

New caches will be released each month from now through September to honor the DNR's 100th anniversary.

For those of you who aren't familiar, geocaching is an outdoor treasure hunting game that uses GPS-enabled devices.

You can find a list of current caches and their coordinates for the new “Trust the Tradition” series on the DNR website. You can learn more about geocaching here.

