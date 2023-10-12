New 'Clean Energy and Jobs Act' raises concerns for local Michigan governments

LANSING, Mich. — The means of renewable energy is a huge topic of discussion here in Michigan. Wednesday the house Energy, Communications and Technology committee held a hearing on the Clean Energy and Jobs Act sponsored by a group of democratic law makers, if passed it would make it easier for land owners to lease their property to renewable energy companies.

"We think it's going to be a huge opportunity for farmers to keep their properties within the family so that they don't have to sell it if they not able to maintain current system as they have," said House Representative Abraham Aiyash.

Local ordinances limit the amount of land allowed to be leased to renewable energy companies, Under the Clean Energy and Job Act those decisions will be left to the land owner and the state.

Farmer and Oneida township trustee Chris Arndt who opposes the bill believes that if the state takes control there will be a lack of accountability and residents of small towns will lose their voice.

"If a local board gets it wrong we can be removed from office the very next election. If these folk get it wrong there's nothing to do. They'll be there the next year, the year after that making the same kind of decisions on behalf, quite possibly the corporations who have special interests and not the people who actually live in these communities," said Arndt.

Other concerns range from what will happen to the local tax base, to what will happen to near by usable land.

"Certain leases can and certain activities can actually affect the your entire neighborhood," said Arndt.

That's why other townships, like Leslie Township, are putting in place ordinances to only allow 2 percent of zoned agricultural land for renewable energy.

