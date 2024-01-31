New bipartisan group 'Citizens For Local Choice' is fighting to get local control over solar utilities

A new law passed at the end of last year is giving the Michigan public service commission control of solar utility projects in our state. Now a bipartisan group is continuing their fight to restore local control over wind and solar projects.

"Let the voters decided and if the voters vote and they say yes we want wind that's what would happen or we're out of luck if the voters say no they don't want wind that's what happens," said Norman Stephens.

Stephens is against state control of solar utilities and a member of Citizens for Local Choice, a ballot initiative committee focused on land use rights. And Stephens says the committee has the support of 4 counties that have solar energy and are in favor of preserving local control

"It looks good for the residents because they're getting things for their area but they still realize state control is wrong and the approved resolutions. So it's not just about people that are trying to stop wind or they're trying to stop solar its people that have wind or have solar panels and they still say the state has no business coming in here and telling us what to do," said Stephens.

The committees goal is to get a petition on the November 2024 ballot. That would override the new law that allows the Michigan Public Service Commission to make decisions in place of local government and return that power to local municipalities.

"We need 357,00 signatures, that's valid signatures however we're going t try to get 550,000 signatures," said Stephens.

Citizens For Local Choice need to collect these signatures by the end of May 2024.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed the Clean Energy and Jobs Act in her state of the state speech.

"Finally, to protect every breath you take and our Great Lakes, we enacted a historic clean energy package. Together, we will reach 100% clean energy by 2040, lower the cost of household utilities by an average of $145 a year, and create thousands of good-paying jobs, backed by the strongest labor standards in the country. We will make more American energy employing American workers," said Whitmer.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook