New bill would allow Michigan lottery winners to stay anonymous

If passed, House Bill 4048 would allow winners of multistage lottery games, such as Mega Millions and Powerball, to choose to keep their names anonymous

In current law, winners can only remain anonymous if they win more than $10,000 in local and in-state lottery games

This bill comes after growing awareness of privacy and safety concerns for lottery winners across the U.S.

Transcript:

Lottery fever is sweeping across Mid-Michigan right now, and here at the Capitol, a new bill would allow winners to keep their information private.

Currently, jackpot winners of multistate lottery games such as Mega Millions and Powerball are not allowed to remain anonymous..

But amidst growing awareness of privacy and safety concerns, House Bill 4048 would change that.

However, the Bureau of State Lottery has said this bill could impact the lottery's ability to generate publicity, and could impact sales.

It's not the first time this issue has been taken up. A similar bill introduced in 2021 did not make it past the Senate.

