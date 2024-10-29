New bill to create Court Appointed Animal Advocates

The Court Appointed Animal Advocate (CAAP) bill would enable lawyers and law students to represent animals in cruelty cases.

Michigan reported 883 cases of animal cruelty in 2022.

Video shows animal advocates pushing for the importance of the bill

"It's just something that is in my heart. It's so gratifying."

What's so gratifying for neighbor Victoria Worthy? Its helping animals in need.

"I really like to take in the ones that need it most," Worthy said.

Her farm sanctuary Mitten Misfits rehomes all sorts of animals since 2019 and still going strong.

"That's when we started growing four years ago and we went to 14 animals to I think 90 or just shy of 90," Worthy said.

And every animal has their own story,

"All of our goats and sheep have their own stories," Worthy said.

And not everyone has been treated with care.

"I have a donkey that went through at least two auctions, and she's so cut off," Worthy said.

And while not all of the animals Worthy has rescued have been mistreated, she has worked with local county animal control officers to take in animals from abuse cases.

According to the state of Michigan, there were 883 cases of animal cruelty in 2022.

And those animals can't speak for themselves, a new bill introduced in Lansing would allow volunteers to speak on their behalf during trial.

"What the CAAP bill would do is that it will finally allow these animal victims of cruelty and violence to have their voices heard and their voice represented in an animal cruelty case," McMillan said.

Andrea McMillan, the animal law advocate, says the court-appointed animal or CAAP bill would give volunteer lawyers and law students the opportunity to be the voice of animals, to get them the justice they deserve.

"They wouldn't be representing the prosecution or the defense but the sole interest of that animal," McMillan said.

While she takes in animals needing a second home, Worthy knows every little things helps when supporting animals in our communities.

"I have found that that is one of the best ways that I can help," Worthy said.

