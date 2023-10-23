New bill aims to support dyslexic students in the state

House Bill 5135 would require schools has at least one teacher trained in the Orton-Gillingham methodology, a multisensory teaching approach for students with dyslexia

The goal of this bill is to create inclusive learning environments by providing specialized instruction for those with the learning disability

Transcript:

A new bill introduced in the House would provide educational support for dyslexic students in the state.

If passed, schools would be required to have at least one trained teacher who is tasked with assisting pupils with dyslexia.

It would also incorporate developmental growth strategies into daily lessons, such as breaking down reading and spelling into letters and sounds, and using sight, hearing, touch, and movement to teach reading concepts.

According to the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, dyslexia is the most common of all neurocognitive disorders, affecting around 20% of the population.

