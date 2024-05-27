New bill aims to provide statewide resources to Fire Departments in need

Right now, the vehicles used to provide aid to other fire departments don't have flashing lights that can be used to help get to a scene quicker.

The mutual aid box alarm system, or MABAS, is an agreement with other fire departments, including those nearby, to get help at big scenes.

The video shows the MABAS facility and the kinds of scenes they are a big help at.

A bill that is working it's way out of the capitol will help get a group of first responders to you quicker.

The mutual aid box alarm system, or MABAS for short, provides fire departments with extra help when called upon.

Trent Atkins, the former fire chief of Lansing's Fire Department, is the executive director of MABAS.

"Mabas is meant to create that coordination and management of resources day to day with a fire service, with the ability to escalate the resources needed to larger areas to other fire departments maybe counties away that fire departments never worked with," Atkins says.

He knows about the importance of bringing large resources to big emergencies.

"If an incident commander calls for a specific resource, we want them to get what they're asking for."

In 2023, MABAS members were able to help at the Michigan State Shooting and provide help to our local fire departments on scene.

MABAS can rescue those trapped in water and collapses and even travel nationwide when called upon.

But right now, there are no lights on the trucks alerting people on the roads they're on their way to an emergency.

The bi-partisan House bill 5341 works to recognize them as emergency vehicles so there's no trouble trying to give aid.

The bill's sponsor Representative Brian BeGole says this is necessary in making MABAS a verfied emergency response vehicle.

"These changes to the Michigan motor vehicle code will not only make sure the MABAS members and their equipment get there safer but also get there sooner to help those in need," BeGole says.

The bill was passed in committee and still needs to head to the senate. Alonna Johnson. FOX47 News.

