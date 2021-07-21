Nessel joins other AGs in unveiling of $26B opioid settlement proposal

LANSING, Mich. — State Attorney General Dana Nessel joins other attorneys general from across the nation in the revealing of a multibillion-dollar settlement proposal with Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen as it relates to the opioid crisis, the Michigan attorney general’s office tells us.

We’re told the agreement would resolve thousands of lawsuits in state and federal courts across the U.S. while also requiring major changes to prevent future drug crises.

Michigan may receive up to $800 million in the settlement, according to the state attorney general’s office.

“When I ran for attorney general, I made a commitment to do everything possible to assist our state residents whose lives have been torn apart by the opioid epidemic,” says Nessel. “This historic settlement will help save lives and further combat the ongoing crisis, while also ensuring those who created this catastrophe pay for our collective recovery.”

We’re told the settlement would require Johnson & Johnson to end the sale of opioids and to pay $5 billion over nine years, with the aforementioned distributors paying $21 billion over 18 years.

“This settlement will bring much-needed financial support for ongoing intervention, services and treatment efforts statewide, and eventual healing for Michigan families,” Nessel adds.

