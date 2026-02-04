Neighbors says bright headlights are causing safety concerns for drivers on the road

Modern LED headlights are significantly brighter than older vehicle lighting systems, creating visibility challenges and safety concerns for drivers sharing the road.

Tawnia McCalla, a local driver, describes the problem as overwhelming. "It seems almost as if there is like a spotlight on you as your driving," McCalla said. "You don't know if they have their dims on or bright lights on."

The issue becomes particularly problematic with everyday passenger vehicles rather than commercial trucks, which McCalla understands need powerful lighting for work purposes. "When it comes to people, driving down the road, you're like omg I can hardly see," she said.

McCalla has developed temporary coping strategies, including adjusting mirrors and using her hat to block glare. "If I wear a hat and I go like this, I can dim it," she said. However, she believes these workarounds aren't sufficient solutions.

"At what point do the headlights become so bright that is very distractive upon the driver's safety," McCalla said.

Evolution of automotive lighting

Car headlight technology has evolved dramatically over more than a century. According to Headlights.com, early vehicles in the 1800s relied on gas lamps for illumination. By the 1920s, incandescent bulbs became standard, producing 700 to 1,000 lumens of light output.

The 1960s brought brighter halogen lights, followed by xenon technology. Today's LED headlights are considered more energy efficient but can produce significantly more light, reaching 3,000 to 4,000 lumens.

"Most modern headlights especially LEDs are brighter and more focused than older headlights and there's also a height difference with the vehicles that cause glare," said Adrienne Woodland with AAA.

Safety recommendations

AAA offers several strategies for drivers dealing with bright headlight glare. Woodland recommends cleaning windshields regularly, maintaining increased following distances, and recognizing when to take breaks.

"Know when you need to take a break, if your eyes feel strained or blinded, pull over safely," Woodland said.

Seeking legislative solutions

McCalla believes the solution requires regulatory change and plans to contact congressional lawmakers about the issue.

"And if we can get that momentum, just that start of that wheel going and then we can get that automotive wheel just turning," McCalla said.

