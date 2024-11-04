Neighbors react to Vice President's Harris visit to Michigan State University

Neighbors, supporters and protesters alike, came to Michigan State University for Vice President Kamala Harris's rally.

It is one of Vice President Kamala Harris's final campaign visits ahead of Tuesday's election.

Video shows neighbors talking about why they were at the event Sunday.

Celia Batey is a Michigan State University student.

"I wanted to check it out. Obviously, I support Kamala Harris so I wanted to check it out. It seemed like a really cool event," Batey said.

A part of the group Vice President Kamala Harris was hoping to connect with at her rally.

"I think it's really important that she comes out and reaches out to young people which I think she has done a really good job of doing," Batey said.

Hundreds of our neighbors came to Michigan State University on Sunday to watch one of Vice President Kamala Harris's last campaign events ahead of Tuesday's election.

Some of a different demographics.

"My age demographic is not always on board with future forward thinking so I am here to support that idea to get us all to move forward and not look backward."

Some of an opposite party.

"We need a different voice to lead us. We still have all this war, there are people starving on the street, no one can get healthcare, insurance carriers have taken over this country and no one's doing anything."

And others just taking advantage of a chance of open dialogue.

"I just want to show people the love of Jesus that no matter if you are a democrat, not matter if you're a republican Jesus is the lord for both Kamala supporters and Donald Trump supporters."

But most importantly, no matter where you stand.

"Make sure to vote. It's really important," Batey said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook