Neighbors react to the state legislators absent from session

Some Michigan lawmakers were absent from the final lawmaking sessions, saying they are taking a stand for neighbors.

Jim Sellek, spokesperson with Save MI Tips says while the issues is non-partisan, the GOP representatives took a stand by them.

On the other hand, neighbors like Elena Greer with the Michigan Democratic Party says there were missed opportunities that could impact many neighbors.

"You have to stand your ground and people knew that I was not happy with the current circumstance of our legislative trifecta," State Senator Sylvia Santana said.

State Senator Sylvia Santana from Detroit said the reason for her absence from the senate floor was due to her voters not being heard.

"We needed to make sure all communities, those that vote for us, those who say every time there is an election they vote for the democratic party that those issues were being uplifted during the legislative cycle," Santana said.

She wasn't the only legislator absent and it centered around one thing: our neighbors.

For tipped workers around our neighborhoods, the GOP representatives stood with them.

"They used the issue as a reason to leave the House floor, trying to force the action so we have no option but to tip our hats and thank them," Spokesperson for Save MI Tips John Sellek said.

For neighbors like Elena from East Lansing thanking them is far off.

"I think that is very disappointing to a lot of Michigan communities," Elena said.

Elena says it left important legislation like allowing noncitizens to obtain a drivers license without proof of citizenship on the table, that she says could keep people safe.

"Especially with the incoming admiration concern for how that is going to negatively impact those communities this would have at least made cooperation with law enforcement and interaction easier for those folks and can prevent unnecessary detentions and make things easier for their families as well," Elena said.

The state legislature is adjourned for the year and the Republican majority in the House will takeover in January.

