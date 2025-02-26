Neighbors react to GOP lawmaker call to overturn same-sex marriage ruling

Republican state rep Josh Schriver introduced a resolution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court's Obergefell v. Hodges ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

Six Republican lawmakers co-sponsored the resolution, but it is not a bill and cannot directly change the law.

Barr strongly opposes the resolution, questioning why lawmakers aren't focusing on other issues like the cost of living.

The resolution has sparked concerns among LGBTQ residents, with opposition from various political figures, including Democratic Senator Jeremy Moss.

Eliane Barr makes it her job to create a space where LGBTQ neighbors feel safe.

"A space for safety and a space for queer people in particular," Barr said.

The co-owner of Strange Matter Coffee is married to her wife, Cara.

Same-sex marriage was legalized nationwide after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling made 10 years ago. But a Republican state lawmaker wants to change that.

"I hereby call on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges," State Representative Josh Schriver said.

Republican state representative Josh Schriver of Oxford introduced a resolution on Tuesday urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

There are six Republican co-sponsors of the resolution.

But what is a resolution? It expresses the will of the House and is not a bill that can be turned into law.

"The union of one man and one woman in marriage shall be the only agreement recognized as a marriage," Schriver said.

Something Barr is simply against.

"Why aren't you doing something that makes life in Michigan better? Why aren't you doing something about the cost of living?"

The U.S. Supreme Court does not take up cases simply because state lawmakers ask them to.

But this news is a new concern that Barr says LGBTQ neighbors are worried about under the new political atmosphere.

"It boils down to people being scared—people being concerned. But that doesn't mean that any of this is happening without a fight," Barr said.

There were opponents, including Democratic state senator Jeremy Moss, a gay man, attending the press conference.

"It is thrilling to see and hear the solidarity, to know there is both support and resistance to what these folks are trying to do," Barr said.

The House resolution has been referred to a House committee.

